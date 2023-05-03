Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 939 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after buying an additional 63,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 130,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,017. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.88. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

