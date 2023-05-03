Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 3.1% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,587. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

About Colgate-Palmolive



Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

