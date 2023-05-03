Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 738,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 260,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 152,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,111. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

