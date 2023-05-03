Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $383,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6,233.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,432,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

BKNG traded down $17.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,698.81. The company had a trading volume of 70,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,340. The company has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,574.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,270.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

