Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 455 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after buying an additional 391,545 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IHI stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 267,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,793. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

