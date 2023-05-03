Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.65. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 232,722 shares traded.
Pretium Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.15.
About Pretium Resources
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
