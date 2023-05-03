Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,230,000 after buying an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

