Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.31.

PFG opened at $71.29 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

