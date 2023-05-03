PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $73.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.

NYSE PRO opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.13. PROS has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,958.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PROS during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,053,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in PROS by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 72,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in PROS by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

