PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $72.2-$73.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.80 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PRO traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 508,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,107. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.13.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PROS will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PROS by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PROS by 13.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 60,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

