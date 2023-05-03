ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Up 0.2%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

