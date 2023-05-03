ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.67

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.67 and last traded at $93.28, with a volume of 435298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

