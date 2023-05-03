Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.09 ($0.05), with a volume of 40,572 shares.

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £12.84 million and a PE ratio of 418.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,997.50). 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

