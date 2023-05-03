Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 80,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,091,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 249,258 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,639 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,971 shares of company stock worth $5,750,140 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
NYSE ABT opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $118.23.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
