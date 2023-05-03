Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,814 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 218.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

