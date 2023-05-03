Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

