Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,223 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.96 and a twelve month high of $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

