Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $67.40.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,946,183 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

