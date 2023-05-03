Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

LYB opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

