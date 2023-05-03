Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 383,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 325,051 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Medtronic by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

