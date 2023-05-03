Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 409 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,014,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.61 and a 200-day moving average of $249.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.