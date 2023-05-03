Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,778,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

