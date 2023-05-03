Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.15-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.74.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $282.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,081. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $357.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

