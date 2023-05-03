Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) PT Raised to $15.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Pulmonx Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 118,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,444. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $464.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

