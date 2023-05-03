Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €51.70 ($56.81) and last traded at €51.78 ($56.90). Approximately 387,213 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,022% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.96 ($58.20).

PUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($80.22) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.86 and its 200-day moving average is €54.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

