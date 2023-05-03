PVH Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PVH to earn $11.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.4%.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PVH traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 906,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,602. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $14,439,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.