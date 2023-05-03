Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.75 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.