Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Cut by Analyst

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Stephens upped their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Landstar System Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 52.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 211,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,869 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 104.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Landstar System by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.