Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 3.5 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at $162,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

