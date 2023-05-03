Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $189.57 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $189.08 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 800.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

