Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Planet Fitness, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $82.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after buying an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,431,000 after buying an additional 637,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

