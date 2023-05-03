Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for W. R. Berkley Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $56.04 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.