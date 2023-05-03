Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOV Price Performance

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,659,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 348,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,478,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NOV by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 113,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

