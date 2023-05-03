Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Issued By William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $356.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.80. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.