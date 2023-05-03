Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.91. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $37.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $46.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $936.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $937.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $855.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

