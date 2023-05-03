Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stepan in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $89.96 on Monday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,828,000 after buying an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stepan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stepan by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 260,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $434,355.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $500,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.