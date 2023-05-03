Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Lowered by William Blair

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the health services provider will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDOC. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE TDOC opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,766.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,551 shares of company stock worth $1,157,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

