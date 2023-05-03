Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of BA opened at $203.25 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

