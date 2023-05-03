Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after acquiring an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,619,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after buying an additional 455,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after buying an additional 139,223 shares during the period. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

