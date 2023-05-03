Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

