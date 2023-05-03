Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reduced by Zacks Research

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apple’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.68.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

