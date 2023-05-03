Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Lifted by B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $985.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 84,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 893,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.