Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.10 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $755.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 181,986 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 264,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 259,557 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

