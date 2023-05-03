Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $628.28 million. Qorvo also updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %

Qorvo stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $96.44. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $119.82.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several research firms have commented on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.