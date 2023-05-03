Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx. $0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.19 million.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,380. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

