Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.15 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.15-$0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $93.62. 1,905,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,607. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $119.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,761,000 after acquiring an additional 116,652 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.