Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.10 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00009732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $292.16 million and $32.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.18 or 0.06557286 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00059796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,641,318 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.