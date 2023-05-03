Quaker Chemical (KWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.80. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $216.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently -195.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quaker Chemical

In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 60.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 564.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

