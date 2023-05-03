QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.62. 2,717,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

