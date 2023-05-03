QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.1-$8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.25.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $112.83. 10,191,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

